West Midlands Metro trams to stop running for overhead line repair work

The West Midlands Metro is set to be hit with closure on part of the line due to engineering works

The works on Tuesday night will see repairs made to the overhead lines between Wednesbury Parkway and Bradley Lane and will mean that, from 8pm, trams will only operate between Wednesbury Parkway and Edgbaston Village.

This means that metro services between Wolverhampton St Georges and Wednesbury Parkway will terminate at 8pm, and will not run until the start of service on Wednesday.

The last tram heading out of Edgbaston towards Wolverhampton will depart at 7.05pm, while the last tram leaving Wolverhampton will depart at 8pm.

Metro tickets and passes will be accepted on National Express bus service number 79 between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury, and West Midlands Railway train services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "There will be the following changes to service from 8pm on Tuesday, July 25 while the final repair works are completed on the overhead line between Wednesbury Parkway and Bradley Lane.

"Thank you for your understanding while this essential work is taking place, to ensure that we can continue to provide a frequent and reliable service in the future.

"The most up-to-date service information will be available on our Twitter page.

"Alternatively, you can speak to a member of our team by pressing the customer assistance button located on the platform shelter.