Wombourne mother appeals for help after brazen thieves stole bikes

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonPublished:

A mother is asking for information after brazen thieves stole three off-road motorbikes from her property in Wombourne.

THe KTM 250 SXF
They broke into a shed in the back garden of Laura Scott's house in The Longlands in the early hours of Wednesday June 19 and stole her daughter's Yamaha 50 bike, which had only recently been purchased.

Also taken was a KTM 250 SFX model and a KTM EXC-F bike – in total the haul was worth around £7,000.

Laura said: "They took the hinges off the shed to get into it and I don't know if they knew the bikes were in there but they were gone overnight.

"It was particularly upsetting for my daughter who was hoping to take part in junior events on the Yamaha 50."

She appealed for anyone who may have seen the bikes or saw anything suspicious to get in touch with Staffordshire Police, who are investigating the theft.

They can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 105 of 19/7/23.

