Theatre stage set to see big show by top comedian

The Man Like Mobeen star will be bringing his big screen persona to the Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton

Man Like Mobeen star Guz Khan will visit Wolverhampton on January 18 next year to perform at the Grand Theatre on his new comedy tour, which also sees an appearance at Birmingham Hippodrome and a homecoming show in Coventry.

Guz Khan is the star and creator of the award-winning series Man Like Mobeen, which is available to watch on Netflix and BBC iPlayer and has just released its fourth season.

He was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme and the show was nominated for Best Scripted Comedy at the 2021 Awards.

At the RTS Midlands Awards in 2020, he won Best Male Actor, Best Writer and Best Craft award, which he shared jointly with co-writer Andy Milligan.

It also won Best Comedy Programme at the Broadcast Digital Awards 2020, amongst a host of other accolades.

He has hosted, and guest starred on Season 12 of Taskmaster and Live at The Apollo, as well as appearing on Would I Lie To You on BBC One, QI and A League Of Their Own on Sky.

As an actor, Guz played the role of ‘Rolph’ in the Netflix film Army of Thieves, a prequel spin-off to Zach Snyder’s highly anticipated film Army Of The Dead.

He also appears as ‘Howie’ in the Netflix ensemble comedy The Bubble, alongside Karen Gillan, Keegan-Michael Key and Leslie Mann, both are currently available to watch on Netflix.

He said: “Round two of the tour, if you want to see the real ones, make your way down mate”.