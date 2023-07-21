School celebrates top grades in double inspection

Tettenhall Wood at Chrust Church. They have done well in there inspection. Staff L-R: Jemma Nash (Head of School), Sarah Blower (Executive Head), Pupils L-R: Amber Kang 10, Lucas Hammond 9, Elijah Boachie-Barrance 10, Charlie Roberts 10, Connie Lloyd 10, Amira Hanks 10.

Christ Church CE Junior School, on Shaw Lane, Wolverhampton, which is currently rated good by Ofsted, has been told it is on track to being Outstanding in its most recent inspection.

Inspectors visited Christ Church CE Junior School last month to carry out an upgraded inspection and found enough evidence of improved performance to suggest the school could be judged Outstanding.

In the report inspectors said that the pupils 'thrive' at Christ Church Junior School, describing it as 'welcoming and inclusive', and that leaders and teachers support pupils with special educational needs or disabilities 'with skilful expertise'.

Executive headteacher Sarah Blower said: "I am extremely pleased that the inspectors recognised the high standards that we set for our children across the federation.

"We have high aspirations for our children from nursery through to Year Six. We pride ourselves on offering high-quality education for the full duration of the children's learning journey so that they can achieve their potential and move on to secondary school from a very strong foundation."

The report went on to say that leadership at all levels 'is exceptional' and that leaders have 'high expectations and expect pupils to work hard and achieve their best.'

Older pupils were also seen supporting younger children at the school, acting as buddies on the playground and mentoring them in maths and with their reading.

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton City Council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: "This is an excellent report and one which suggests that Christ Church Juniors, like Christ Church Infant and Nursery, could achieve an Outstanding judgment when it has its next graded inspection.

"I would like to congratulate Sarah, her staff, governors, children and parents on their continuing hard work which has seen both Christ Church schools receive excellent Ofsted reports."