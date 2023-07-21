Bilston recycling centre to be closed for two weeks due to essential works

Residents across a city are being advised to find alternative arrangements for their waste as a site is being closed for essential improvement works.

The Anchor Lane Recycling Centre will be closed for two weeks to allow for essential works
Anchor Lane Household and Waste Recycling Centre in Bilston will be closed to the public from Monday, July 24 to August 7.

Shaw Road Household and Waste Recycling Centre in Bushbury will remain open and additional staff will be on site to assist visitors and make sure delays are kept to a minimum.

The essential works are being carried out to significantly improve on-site facilities, improving health, safety and welfare.

They will also help the council to improve the way the site operates in the future for residents, including providing increased capacity and improved recycling facilities.

While Anchor Lane is temporarily closed, residents are encouraged to use Shaw Road for their waste and recycling.

The site is open seven days a week from 8am to 4pm and extra staff will be available to help customers.

For more information about recycling sites in Wolverhampton, go to wolverhampton.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/tips

