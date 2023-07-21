Proposals welcomed as popular literature festival set to return

Events for the Literature festival will take place in locations such as the Georgian Room in Wolverhampton Art Gallery

The highly anticipated eighth Wolverhampton Literature Festival is set to take place from Friday, February 2 to Sunday, February 4 next year.

The annual event will bring together literary enthusiasts, renowned speakers, and emerging talent from around the country, to celebrate Wolverhampton, literature and arts and culture within the city.

In preparation, the festival organising committee said it was delighted to announce an open call for proposals, with local and national acts invited to submit their proposals for author sessions, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive performances.

Wolverhampton Literature Festival looks to champion the creative voices of Wolverhampton and the West Midlands, to provide a platform to showcase the talents of its creative community.

The 2023 festival saw headliners such as Irvine Welsh take part

A spokesman for the Literature Festival said: "It is a Literature Festival, but it is open to deliver a range of art forms so, if you have an idea or would like to showcase your talents on its stages, please get in touch.

"Submissions are encouraged from those who are underrepresented in our programming including, but not limited to, disabled artists and people from Black, Asian and ethnically diverse backgrounds."

Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Visitor City, Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, said: “This is a fantastic festival to get involved with.

“We have had many great acts over the years and we welcome new and upcoming artists and creators.”

Jazzie B was among those who took part in the 2023 festival at the Newhampton Arts Centre

Anyone looking to submit a proposal can do so through the online form Proposal Form or as a 5-10 min audio/video entry by emailing artsheritagelearning@wolverhampton.gov.uk

The proposal submission deadline is Monday, September 18 and any application should outline the proposed session title, the biography of any speaker with contact information, an outline of what will take place, a budget breakdown and any special requirements or technical needs.

Proposals will be evaluated based on their creativity, relevance, and potential to engage the audience and successful applicants will be notified by mid-October.