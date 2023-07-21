Fundraisers begin new extreme challenge for Compton Care

Participants get ready to set off from Compton Care for the Lord Bilston Big Challenge, with Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough wishing them all good luck

Brendon Turner and his 27-strong team were cheered away by staff and patients at Compton Care in Wolverhampton, alongside patrons Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough, as they began a 72-hour challenge on Friday.

It will see them attempt to cycle, climb and paddle board the Lake District in 72-hours before cycling 150 miles back to Wolverhampton, a challenge which will see them aim to raise £30,000 for Compton Care, which provides palliative and end of year care.

The event, which will run until the end of the day on Sunday, July 23 is the fifth challenge organised by Brendon, who set up the Lord Bilston Big Challenge in support of Compton Care, which cared for his late father, Lord Bilston Dennis Turner after his cancer diagnosis in 2014.

The former Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East died aged 71 in February 2014 and the bi-annual challenges get increasingly difficult and have raised more than £100,000 to date for the charity.

Ahead of the event, Brendon said it was worth the pain to thank the charity which so well looked after his father.

The team get packed up and ready to begin the challenge

He said: “There aren’t enough words to express how grateful we are to Compton for the care and dedication they showed, not only to my dad but the whole family.

"No amount of money would have been enough to repay the love and affection shown by the nurses from Compton Care.

“I am just keeping my dad’s memory alive in a positive way, while at the same time helping out a really caring and important charity so that it can help more families in the local area.”

Lee Newman, Head of Fundraising at Compton Care, said: “We’re incredibly thankful to Brendon and the team for taking on this incredible challenge.

"To date, Brendon and the team have raised a total of £120,000 for us, equivalent to 155 days of care on our Inpatient Unit.

"This year, the team are pushing themselves to the absolute limit, including cycling one of the steepest roads in the country, climbing the highest peak in England, and paddleboarding the length of Lake Windermere, before the 150-mile cycle back to Wolverhampton.

"We are so grateful for their continued support and commitment to raising money for Compton Care, and wish them all the best on their latest adventure.”