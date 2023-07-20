Hiking healthcare professional taking on triple mountainous challenge for charity

Andrea Campbell Jackson at the summit of Snowdon

Andrea Campbell Jackson, who works as a service support manager at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT), is aiming to complete the Three Peaks Challenge later this month.

The mum of one, 41, is trying to scale – and descend – the tallest mountains of each country in mainland UK, including travelling between each of them, within 24 hours.

She is raising money for the community nurses trust fund, part of the RWT Charity, and the challenge will take place from July 29-30.

The clock will start at 4pm at the foot of the Pony Track on Ben Nevis, and will stop at the gate onto the Pen-Y-Pass car park at the foot of the Miners Path on Snowdon.

In between lies Scafell Pike.

The 24 hours includes walking time and travelling – approximately 13 hours hill walking over a total distance of 24.5 miles – and 11 hours driving covering 465 miles.

On the trek Andrea will be joined by her younger brother Alex Barnes and friends Andy Cororan, Richard Cruice, Mike Howarth, and dedicated driver Ria Brittan, who drives in the army for the Royal Logistics Corps and is a friend and colleague of Alex.

The group’s itinerary is Ben Nevis – the UK’s tallest peak – via Pony Track, 10.5 miles in total, including 1,352 metres of ascent, aiming to complete in five hours; Scafell Pike – the tallest peak in England, via Wasdale Head route, six miles up and down, including a 989-metre ascent, targeting four hours; and Snowdon – the tallest peak in Wales – via Pyg Track and Miners Path, eight miles up and down, with an ascent of 723 metres, aiming to complete in four hours.

“The Three Peaks Challenge has always been something I’ve wanted to do ever since my dad did it with his employers years ago,” said Andrea.

“I inherited my love of the mountains from my dad. We were hiking together ever since I can remember, and then with my younger brother Alex when he was old enough.”

Andrea is used to hiking, having completed global challenges in the recent past.

“Andy and I went to Nepal last April to hike to Everest Base Camp via the Gokyo Valley and Island Peak and high passes,” she said.

“Everest Base Camp was also where we met Mike, a firefighter from Wigan.

“I’ve also hiked the High Inca trail in Peru to Machu Picchu with my dad 12 years ago.”

Travelling between the peaks will be in a 14-seater minibus, allowing space for some well-earned rest, carrying kit, eating, changing clothes and sleep.

Ashmore Park-based Andrea, who was born at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital like her son Oliver, eight, joined RWT in February 2022 after working at Carlsberg Marston’s at Banks’s Brewery.

“I’ve been so inspired by my colleagues and what they do for our patients,” she said.

“Coming to the NHS was truly eye opening, but I’ve found it so enriching and humbling, and for the first time in my working life I feel I’m helping to make a positive difference.

“I’m aiming to raise a minimum of £300 but would love to achieve £500-plus.”