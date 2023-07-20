Fundraisers take on mountainous challenge for charity

The team climbed Pen Y Fan along with two other peaks during their challenge

The group of 13 determined participants took on the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge in aid of The Haven Wolverhampton, a charity supporting women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

Participants were put through their paces between July 8 and July 9 as they tackled three of Wales’s highest peaks in 24 hours, covering 17 miles in distance and 2,334 metres total ascent climbing Pen Y Fan, Cadair Idris and Snowdon.

Laura Cahill, who took on the challenge, said “I enjoyed the support and encouragement from the group, we helped each other through when the challenge got tough.

"The messages of support from the women and children in refuge that was played before we took on the last peak was a lovely surprise and just the motivation needed to push through the tiredness and complete the final peak”.

The team leave their mark on top of Snowdon after completing the Welsh three peaks

Chloe Evans, Fundraising Officer said “Myself and colleague Jade from the fundraising team took on the challenge alongside a team of wonderful Haven staff and supporters and we are so proud of all of them.

"It really was a huge challenge to take on 3 back-to-back mountains, battling with lack of sleep and disorientation on the third mountain as we climbed in the dark, however, we all encouraged and cheered each other on and kept spirits high throughout.

"The challenge has raised over £6,000 for the charities vital lifeline services to continue, and we really can’t say thank you enough to all the participants who took part”.

Donations can still be made to the team page by visiting justgiving.com/campaign/thehavenswelshthreepeakschallenge.