Community nursing team shortlisted for prestigious award

The Compton Care Community Services team have been nominated for a Nursing Times award

Compton Care’s combined nurse-led Community team has been shortlisted for the Nursing in the Community award for the Nursing Times Awards in recognition of its work with patients in the local community.

The organisation has been shortlisted alongside a variety of large NHS teams in the category, which recognises nurses working in community settings, for the awards ceremony, which take place in London on October 25.

The team, which includes nurse specialists, its 24-hour Rapid Response service and dedicated Care Home service, delivers specialist palliative care to patients in their own homes and local care homes.

Compton works in partnership with the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust to support the NHS and reduce pressures on hospital services by allowing patients to remain at home.

Compton Care’s innovative Care Home team was introduced in December 2022 to support residents and staff in care homes across Wolverhampton and since its launch, the team have supported more than 1,200 patients with their specialist palliative care needs.

The charity also launched its Virtual Ward programme in April, which aims to offer the care and treatment expected on a hospital ward at home for patients with complex symptoms.

More than 50 patients have been admitted to the Virtual Ward as part of its patient-first approach, with a focus on the individual’s wishes and delivering accessible care any time of the day or night.

Rachel Overfield, chief executive officer and director of nursing at Compton Care, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious award in recognition of the development of our community services that support a person’s preferred place of care.

“Our Community team strive to maximise the comfort and dignity of our patients through advanced holistic symptom management in a co-ordinated, collaborative manner with our NHS partners, ensuing they receive the care and support they need at the right time, in the right place, by the right person.

“Our fantastic team have clearly demonstrated that they have made a huge positive impact for our patients, and we are very proud of everyone involved.

"It remains our privilege to support patients with what matters most to them and their loved ones.”