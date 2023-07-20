Chilling sight of a blade metres from an anti-knife crime march was 'shocking'

As we got out the car we found this knife hidden just around the corner of the house where the anti-knife march began

Express & Star photographer Steve Leath spotted the fold-up knife when he got out of his car to cover the march in honour of murder victim Ronan Kanda in Lanesfield.

He said: "To see a knife on the floor was a real shock. Just metres from where Ronan was killed with a knife, here was a knife on the ground.

"This just shows the importance of the anti-knife crime march, because there is still obviously a problem in Wolverhampton."

The fold-up knife had an eight and a half centimetre blade and a wood and brass handle.

He added: "This was a folding knife, and you could see it could do a lot of damage in the wrong hands."

Steve, who has twins, added: "It just seemed so sad and scary to see a knife, as parent I obviously would love to see the end of knife crime."

The March for Kanda was held on Mount Road, and started at the spot where he was stabbed to death and proceeded to his school The Khalsa Academy.

The extended knife

The ease of how teenagers can purchase knives and machetes online was a feature in the trial of Ronan Kanda's killers.