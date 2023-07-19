School gets mayoral approval as it opens new sixth form centre in Wolverhampton

The Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre officially opens the centre. He is joined by Rachel Cooper, Mrs A Letheren (Vice Principal), Hardip Toor (Head of Sixth Form), Debbie Hazeldine (Principal), Gabio Pothen (Lead Prefect) and Christina Cudjoe (Senior Lead Prefect).

The new centre at St Edmunds Catholic Academy in Wolverhampton was officially opened on Wednesday by the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre at a big celebration event.

Costing £50,000, the centre will consist of three learning spaces, a university-style learning area, a well-being room for young people and a kitchen and will be fully staffed and fully equipped.

The new centre has been designed to provide sixth formers with the tools to develop themselves

School headteacher Maggie Hazeldine said the rapid growth of the sixth form and the number of pupils coming in had enabled the school to invest in the centre from its own funds and provide a place for their pupils to flourish.

She said: "We've been growing quite rapidly over the past five years and due to that growth, we've been able to fund this wonderful sixth form centre and provide a place for them to build their independence and a lot of the focus for our sixth form is about them being self-propelling, independent people.

"The sixth form head Ms Toor has been central to bringing this together, as well as the teachers and the pastoral team and it will be fully staff with university-style technology and it's a real investment for us in Post-16 and has grown so much.

"It's all about keeping them at St Edmunds and investing in them and, hopefully, that investment will carry on into the local community as we want them to go to university and then come back and support Wolverhampton."

The Mayor chats with senior lead prefects Christina Cudjoe and Gabio Pothen

Ms Hazeldine also said that the visit from the Mayor, who spent time meeting members of staff and pupils at the school, had been lovely and said the Mayor also had a link to the school through a member of staff.

She said: "One of our science teachers is his daughter, Rachel Cooper, so we were thrilled to have him there both in his professional capacity, but by having a long-standing and wonderful member of staff with us throughout the day.

"It was great for the youngsters to learn a bit more about local politics and he got to meet lots of different people and children of all ages during his visit."

Ms Hazeldine said the new centre was one of a number of developments the school was investing in as it looked to the future.

Students and pupils celebrate the opening of the centre with the Mayor

She said: "We want to have our own inclusion centre and we're looking very closely to try and develop the alternative provision in Wolverhampton and the inclusion centre will help students who might struggle in school or have particular needs.