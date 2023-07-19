Former YMCA building in Wolverhampton to be turned into flats

Police investigating in street on outskirts of Wolverhampton after residents report hearing 'loud bangs' and Land Rover fire
The former YMCA building in Wolverhampton city centre is to be converted into nine one and two-bedroom apartments, council planners announced this week.
Previously known as The Bridge, the office in Temple Street has been empty for several years and has since fallen into a state of disrepair. New owner Adrian Ballard of Abersytwyth-based Ballard Properties UL Ltd has been given the go-ahead to transform the building into modern living accommodation.