Former YMCA building in Wolverhampton to be turned into flats

Premium
By Joe SweeneyWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

The former YMCA building in Wolverhampton city centre is to be converted into nine one and two-bedroom apartments, council planners announced this week.

The derelict former YMCA building in Temple Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: DPS Architects.
The derelict former YMCA building in Temple Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: DPS Architects.

Previously known as The Bridge, the office in Temple Street has been empty for several years and has since fallen into a state of disrepair. New owner Adrian Ballard of Abersytwyth-based Ballard Properties UL Ltd has been given the go-ahead to transform the building into modern living accommodation.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Property
Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News