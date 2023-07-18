Refurbishment for Wolverhampton salon after hit Instagram video racks up millions of views

Ego on Tettenhall Road is 18 years old and is proving an Instagram sensation with a ‘tongue-in-cheek’ clip of the different clients they look after every day amassing more than 8.5 million views and 6,500 shares in 30 days.
A luxury Wolverhampton hair salon is celebrating a big birthday in style after going viral with a social media video.
Ego on Tettenhall Road is 18 years old and is proving an Instagram sensation with a ‘tongue-in-cheek’ clip of the different clients they look after every day amassing more than 8.5 million views and 6,500 shares in 30 days.