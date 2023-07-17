Wolverhampton music service students on song for summer concert performances

Members of Fusion Five perform during the Wolverhampton music service summer concert series programme

Five nights of performances last week included a rock and pop night at the music school and performances at St John in the Square Church.

It included the service's classical guitar ensemble, keyboard ensemble, youth choir, fusion fives, jazz big band, concert wind band, Bhangra fusion percussion, concert string orchestra, Bhangra fusion percussion, youth orchestra, youth wind orchestra and the new strings and early strings groups.

Around 490 youngsters took part across the week, including members of the youth wind and youth orchestras who will be departing for a musical tour to Verona in Italy on Sunday.

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for children, young people and education, said: "Music is incredibly important; it helps pupils develop their concentration and memory, improves their confidence and – in an era when you can get everything at a touch of a button – teaches them about perseverance because learning to play an instrument or how to sing takes time and commitment.

"The summer concert series gave hundreds of young musicians the chance to show off the skills they have developed with Wolverhampton music service, and their audiences were rightly proud of their fantastic performances throughout the week."

Wolverhampton music service provides high quality tuition and musical opportunities for youngsters from schools across the city, including the chance to perform with its flagship groups, Wolverhampton youth orchestra and Wolverhampton youth wind orchestra.

The music service runs 15 groups, bands and orchestras and will be welcoming new members in September with a series of open rehearsals scheduled for the start of the autumn term.

Every week, around 6,000 children enjoy expert one-to-one and group tuition from music teachers in the city’s schools, as well as taking part in public performances, music school classes and events.

It also provides long-term free loans of musical instruments.