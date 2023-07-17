Bungalow plan is thrown out after concerns that development would ‘harm character of area'

The application for a compact development of detached two-bedroom properties on Wergs Road, near Tettenhall, was refused outline planning permission by council bosses this week. The site is adjacent to Wrottesley Park House nursing home.
Plans to build six new bungalows in an upmarket area of Wolverhampton have been thrown out – on the grounds they would have a “harmful impact” on the character and appearance of the surrounding neighbourhood.
