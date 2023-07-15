Trams halted in Wolverhampton due to collision

Tram services have been impacted as a result of the collision

The incident is said to have taken place on Bilston Road, with trams unable to stop between Priestfield and Wolverhampton St George's as a result.

#WMMNew - 11:12 - Due to an RTC on Bilston Road, trams are unable to stop between Priestfield and Wolverhampton St George's. Trams are running between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village only. pic.twitter.com/QsjsNbQE5D — West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) July 15, 2023

A spokesperson for West Midlands Metro has said that services are running between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village only.

Commuters have been advised that Metro tickets and passes are currently being accepted on the number 79 bus.

Ticket acceptance: Metro tickets and passes are being accepted on @nxwestmidlands 79 bus between Wolverhampton and Priestfield pic.twitter.com/emXYLSpSfB — West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) July 15, 2023

It comes after tram services had resumed between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury following a day of disruption for commuters after damage to overhead lines.