Trams halted in Wolverhampton due to collision

Metro services running in an area of Wolverhampton have been put to a halt as a result of a collision on a nearby road.

Tram services have been impacted as a result of the collision

The incident is said to have taken place on Bilston Road, with trams unable to stop between Priestfield and Wolverhampton St George's as a result.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Metro has said that services are running between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village only.

Commuters have been advised that Metro tickets and passes are currently being accepted on the number 79 bus.

It comes after tram services had resumed between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury following a day of disruption for commuters after damage to overhead lines.

More updates to follow.

