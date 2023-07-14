Blast Off! tickets are snapped up quickly

Revellers at Blast Off back in the day

Blast Off! will be back at the newly re-opened Halls on September 30 to celebrate its 27th anniversary.

The iconic indie night ran at Wolverhampton Civic Hall from 1996 until 2014 and the revival night has seen tickets snapped up.

Bosses at The Halls are now opening the Wulfrun Hall as well for the event to accommodate more club goers.

A message from the organisers on the Blast Off! Facebook page urged people not to buy tickets from unauthorised people and said a few might be available from Wolverhampton record store Stay Loose Records in Victoria Street.