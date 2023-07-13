Train line between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton blocked following reports of police incident

The rail line was said to be blocked between the stations, with trains being cancelled or seeing delays of up to 30 minutes.
West Midlands Railway said it was due to police dealing with an incident of antisocial behaviour on board a train.
Commuters were expected to see delays until towards the end of rush hour.
📢 Problems reported— West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) July 13, 2023
🚧 Cancellations to services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton: Due to the police dealing with an incident between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton the line is blocked.
ℹ https://t.co/9A0yN3rUgW