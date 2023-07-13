Train line between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton blocked following reports of police incident

By Isabelle ParkinWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

Train services running between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton were cancelled on Thursday evening following reports of a police incident.

Trains have been delayed or cancelled between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton
Trains have been delayed or cancelled between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton

The rail line was said to be blocked between the stations, with trains being cancelled or seeing delays of up to 30 minutes.

West Midlands Railway said it was due to police dealing with an incident of antisocial behaviour on board a train.

Commuters were expected to see delays until towards the end of rush hour.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News