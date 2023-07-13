Tennis ball-loving dog saved after swallowing two during game of fetch

Loki, a five-year-old crossbreed, landed himself in trouble while playing with his loving owner Amy, as a fun game ended in disaster and an emergency trip to Wolverhampton's PDSA Pet Hospital.
A tennis ball-obsessed dog from Wolverhampton was rushed into emergency surgery after taking his hobby too far and swallowing two during a game of fetch.
