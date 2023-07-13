Wolverhampton teenage tennis star Henry Searle does it again as he reaches Wimbledon semi-finals

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Wolverhampton's Henry Searle has reached the semi-finals of the boys' singles at Wimbledon.

Henry Searle has continued his brilliant run by making the semi-finals of the Boys Singles Championships
Henry Searle has continued his brilliant run by making the semi-finals of the Boys Singles Championships

The 17-year-old overcame Brazil's Joao Fonseca 7-6, 6-3 at the All England Club to continue his superb run in SW19.

Searle defeated Bolivian top seed Juan Carlos Prado Angelo in straight sets in the first round, and has not looked back, seeing off India's Manas Dhamne in the second round on Tuesday, France's Arthur Gea on Wednesday and now Fonseca in the quarter-finals.

After a nip-and-tuck first set featuring no break points, Searle raced into a 6-0 lead in the tie-break before closing out the set at the fourth time of asking.

And he secured the only break of the match in the eighth game of the second set before serving out the match to love.

It is the second consecutive grand slam quarter-final Searle has reached, having enjoyed a run to the last eight of the French Open at Roland Garros in June.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Sport
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News