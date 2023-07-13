Wolverhampton teenage tennis star Henry Searle does it again as he reaches Wimbledon semi-finals

Henry Searle has continued his brilliant run by making the semi-finals of the Boys Singles Championships

The 17-year-old overcame Brazil's Joao Fonseca 7-6, 6-3 at the All England Club to continue his superb run in SW19.

Searle defeated Bolivian top seed Juan Carlos Prado Angelo in straight sets in the first round, and has not looked back, seeing off India's Manas Dhamne in the second round on Tuesday, France's Arthur Gea on Wednesday and now Fonseca in the quarter-finals.

After a nip-and-tuck first set featuring no break points, Searle raced into a 6-0 lead in the tie-break before closing out the set at the fourth time of asking.

And he secured the only break of the match in the eighth game of the second set before serving out the match to love.