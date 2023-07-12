Subway customer falls down stairs after 'taking wrong turn looking for toilets'

Two ambulances were called to Subway, Market Street

Two ambulances were called to Wolverhampton city centre on Wednesday following reports of a man falling down a small staircase in Subway, Market Street, after he entered through a wrong door.

The customer was said to have been directed down the hall and to the left, where the toilets are, but instead went through a door on the opposite side that leads to a small staircase towards the storage basement.

Staff found him concious after hearing him fall and called emergency services.

Four paramedics were seen entering through the back of the shop at around 1.45pm.

It is believed that the customer may not have seen the stairs due to the lack of light in the stairwell.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical incident at an address on Market Street in Wolverhampton at around midday. On arrival, crews found a man with injuries not believed to be serious.