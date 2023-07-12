School deemed to be excellent in all areas after inspection

St Michael's Church of England Primary School has been rated as an Excellent Church of England school after a recent inspection.

St Michael's Church of England Primary School in Tettenhall in Wolverhampton as been officially rated as an Excellent Church of England school, according to a recent inspection.

The school was subject to a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspection, to evaluate how effective the school’s distinctive Christian vision is in enabling pupils and adults to flourish.

Inspector Kerry Geddis found the school had strong leadership, ably supported by skilled governors and dedicated staff, which had created a vibrant Christian learning community where lives are being transformed.

Ms Geddis said the school was highly inclusive and all pupils received the support and challenge they need to flourish, with pupils exhibiting high aspirations and a mature understanding of difference and diversity.

St Michael's, coupled with the Ark, the school's specialist provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities, was found to cherish the worth of each member of the school community and exemplary care and support was demonstrated to its most vulnerable pupils.

The inspection also found that religious education and collective worship were outstanding, with the passion and skill of leaders inspiring staff and children in school and beyond.

The church and school communities were found to be interwoven with the unified vision to give hope and a future to all and this, alongside a passion for outreach, has resulted in St Michael's being seen the Christian heart of the local community, according to the inspection.

St Michael's received an overall grade of Excellent, with both the impact of collective worship and the effectiveness of religious education (RE) judged to be Excellent.

Headteacher Kate Jackson said: "We are thrilled that the inclusive nature of our school has been recognised.

"Being the Christian heart of the community is both a privilege and a responsibility, and one we take very seriously.

"The children were very much the reason why we did so well.”

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: "This is an exceptional SIAMS report which demonstrates the positive impact that St Michael's is having on its pupils, both in the classroom and in the wider community.

"SIAMS inspections are very exacting and to be rated Excellent across the board is a very commendable achievement and so I would like to congratulate Kate Jackson and everyone connected to St Michaels on their success."