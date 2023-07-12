Exhibition aims to show areas of natural beauty on outskirts of city

The exhibition aims to show the area of natural beauty on the edge of Wolverhampton

The Sounds of Green in Black exhibition will be a multi-media exhibition at the Mander Centre Community Hub dedicated to the work by volunteers at Wildside Activity Centre in Whitmore Reans in Wolverhampton.

It will provide photos of the landscapes around the centre, which is set next to the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal and in the middle of a landscape of trees and wildlife, with sounds recorded near Wolverhampton's ring road acting as a counter point to the photos.

Running from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16, it will also feature the voices of local people telling their stories and experiences of engaging with nature and the importance of green spaces, with Creative Black Country, who funded the project, providing support throughout.

A spokesman for the centre said the exhibition was a way of showing that even big cities could have areas of calm and quiet.

He said: "For many of us, living in the Black Country can be a life surrounded by concrete and brick, buildings, roads, shops, traffic, noise and the constant clamour of everyday life.

"Amidst all of that hustle and bustle however, we are also surrounded by small oases of calm, pockets of green where we can engage with nature, slow down the pace of life, and find a sense of inner peace.

"We hope the sights and sounds conveyed through Sounds of Green in Black will provide audiences with a multi-layered experience which helps to challenge the perceptions of the region in which we live by reflecting the rich, and often undiscovered diversity of the landscapes and communities within it."

The exhibition runs between 9.30am and 4.30pm for the first three days and from 10am and 3pm on the Sunday, with a special launch event taking place on Friday, July 14.