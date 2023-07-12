Wolverhampton sports bar can carry on trading as licensing hearing is dropped

The Centre Spot sports bar and snooker club in Broad Street, Wolverhampton

Centre Spot, in Broad Street, had been due to undergo a licence hearing with council bosses after a police visit.

But council democratic services officer Donna Cope said that following discussions with all parties the hearing had been dispensed with.

The club is in the city centre ward of St Peter’s and also falls within a Cumulative Impact Zone (CIZ) – an area where evidence has indicated that the number, type or density of licensed premises is impacting adversely on the four licensing objectives of prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, public nuisance and the protection of children from harm.