Wolverhampton sports bar can carry on trading as licensing hearing is dropped

Centre Spot, in Broad Street, had been due to undergo a licence hearing with council bosses after a police visit.
But council democratic services officer Donna Cope said that following discussions with all parties the hearing had been dispensed with.
The club is in the city centre ward of St Peter’s and also falls within a Cumulative Impact Zone (CIZ) – an area where evidence has indicated that the number, type or density of licensed premises is impacting adversely on the four licensing objectives of prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, public nuisance and the protection of children from harm.
The St Peter’s ward has the highest level of risk out of all 20 wards concerning alcohol, as well as one of the highest levels of deprivation in the city. Wolverhampton has the highest rate of alcohol-specific mortality across the country, and is a regional outlier for alcohol-related hospital admission and alcohol-related mortality.