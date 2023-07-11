Wolverhampton pub has licence suspended after man attacked with 'unknown weapon'

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he has been told it will take six to nine months for him to recover from his injuries after he was attacked at The Winning Post, Glentworth Gardens, on June 25.
A Wolverhampton pub has had its licence suspended after a man was attacked by a group of men armed with an “unknown weapon”.
