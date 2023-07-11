Wolverhampton pub has licence suspended after man attacked with 'unknown weapon'

Premium
By Isabelle ParkinWolverhamptonPublished:

A Wolverhampton pub has had its licence suspended after a man was attacked by a group of men armed with an “unknown weapon”.

The Winning Post pub, Wolverhampton, which has had its license suspended
The Winning Post pub, Wolverhampton, which has had its license suspended

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he has been told it will take six to nine months for him to recover from his injuries after he was attacked at The Winning Post, Glentworth Gardens, on June 25.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News