Young golfer aims for a hole-in-one after meet-and-greet with pro Nick Faldo

Ryka Verma with legendary golfer, Sir Nick Faldo at the British Masters

Aspiring golfer, Ryka Verma, a student at St. Dominic's Grammar School in Brewood, represented England Golf at the British Masters where she met legendary golfer, Sir Nick Faldo.

The young golfer was given crucial advice by the professional, who told her that the most important thing to do is to "get out there and enjoy playing the game."

Ryka's father said: "We appreciate Sir Nick giving Ryka his time, especially during gameplay.

"They had a quick chat and he said the most important thing to do was to go out there and enjoy playing the game."

Ryka, aged 15 and of Tettenhall, has been playing golf for six years, and is captain of the South Staffordshire Golf Clubs junior team and is also part of the 3 Hammers Academy.

Peter McNabb, St. Dominic's Grammar headmaster, said: "Ryka is a wonderful ambassador for the school and we are very proud of her achievements."

The teenager was selected as a Young Ambassador for England Golf following a rigorous process, involving several interview stages and a presentation, and hopes to encourage more young girls to get into the sport.