Vacant land near one of Wolverhampton’s largest technology engineering firms set for development

Marston Aerospace in Wobaston Road, Fordhouses, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

Proposed landscaping and groundwork on land north of Marston Aerospace in Wobaston Road, Fordhouses, has been granted approval following an application from the site’s new owners, Jersey-based firm Cantt Pak.

The site was previously leased and is utilised for the storage of HGV trailers. Prior to this it was developed as part of an engineering works complex.

A statement from PIN Property Consultancy, the agents acting on behalf of the company, said: “Since outline consent was granted for the land to be developed, the buildings that were on it have been subject to a fire, which led to them being demolished in order to render the site safe.

“Now the site has been cleared of any built form, the new owner wishes to prepare it for redevelopment. The applicant is in the process of working up a design for new development at the site. However, in the interim period groundworks and remediation will take place in order for the site to be delivered for development as quickly as possible.

“It is understood that the site has stood vacant for some time now. The new owner is considering their options for the development of it in order to make the best use of the land.”