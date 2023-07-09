Ukraine-based tattoo parlour to open first UK studio in Wolverhampton

The first UK-based Vean Tattoo studio is set to open in Wolverhampton city centre.

Vean Tattoo has submitted plans to open up on School Street in the city centre, in the building that previously housed The Quarter arts space.

A statement accompanying the plans, which are being considered by Wolverhampton Council, says: "Vean Tattoo currently has over 100 tattoo studios across Europe, operating in 10 different countries.

"Originally from Ukraine, Vean Tattoo aim to expand into the UK with the premises on School Street, Wolverhampton, being their first UK-based tattoo shop."

It adds: "Wolverhampton city centre is developing at a rapid rate with both commercial and residential developments nearby.

"The proposed development will contribute to the diversity and mix of independent retailers in the town centre.

"It is considered that the proposed building remains in scale with the existing building.

"Access arrangements remain unaffected, and the proposed building will not impinge upon areas of existing landscape around the site.

"The design of the proposed is wholly in keeping with the character and appearance of properties in the surrounding area.

"The proposal will be sympathetic to the current architecture and will endeavour to use materials to match existing in every respect.

"The proposed works will remain in scale with the surroundings with no significant affect to the appearance of the building.

"We therefore trust that this application is one that the council will support."

The shop used to be Adele Louise Bridal Ltd before it was taken over by The Quarter. It will open from 11am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday and have six full-time members of staff.