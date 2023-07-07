Wolverhampton pub to raffle off signed Wolves shirt to boost charity

Jane Stevenson, Nigel Rafferty, Janet and Wayne Parkes and Amanda Winwood with the shirt

Signed by the first-team squad, the jersey has been generously donated by The New Pheasant pub in Wednesfield, which is just a few goal kicks away from New Cross Hospital where The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) Charity is based.

Complete with a certificate of authenticity, the shirt was given to the pub by Wednesfield Taxis, a company that chauffeurs Wolves staff and sponsors the Molineux club.

Tickets are available at £5 each from The RWT Charity offices, off location A27 outpatients 1 near the west entrance of New Cross Hospital, or the pub, on the Wood End roundabout at the junction of Wood End Road and Prestwood Road West in Wednesfield.

The winning ticket will be drawn at the pub at the end of July, hopefully by a Wolves celebrity.

Wayne Parkes, 59, licensee of The New Pheasant, has already spread plenty of NHS birthday cheer by building NHS 75 signs and a cake which he has erected on the roundabout outside the pub.

“The NHS does such good work that we would like to reward staff in some way and this is a token of appreciation,” said Wayne, who is a Wolves fan.

“Lots of our regulars either know someone who works at the hospital, was born there, works there themselves, was a patient there or has a friend or relative who was looked after there, so there are plenty of connections there.

“And of course, many of our customers are Wolves fans too. So we hope there will be plenty of interest in the shirt.”

Amanda Winwood, RWT Charity development manager, said: “We’re very grateful to The New Pheasant and to Wednesfield Taxis for donating the shirt and hopefully we can raise some welcome funds to help staff and patients. It’s a win-win situation for us.”

A long-term friend of Wayne’s, Jim Sharma, owner of Wednesfield Taxis, also visits the pub and had the idea of raffling off the shirt.

He said: “We were happy to give the shirt to a good cause and they don’t come much better than our local hospital. Hopefully all the tickets sell and we can hit the target.”