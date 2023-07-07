Third book of condolence opens in memory of Wolverhampton Council leader

A third book of condolence has opened for Councillor Ian Brookfield

Councillor Ian Brookfield, who was a ward councillor for Bushbury South and Low Hill, died on Sunday after a brave battle with cancer.

A book of condolence opened at the Civic Centre St Peter's Square, on Tuesday, and another is now available at Low Hill Community Hub, Kempthorne Avenue.

Alternatively, people can leave messages online at wolverhampton.gov.uk/bookofcondolence.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton Council's acting leader, said: "Councillor Brookfield's passing has touched so many people's lives and we will never forget the massive impact that he had on our city.

"We have received hundreds of tributes and the books of condolence are now open for people to leave messages, which I am sure will prove to be of great comfort to Councillor Brookfield's family and friends at this very sad time."