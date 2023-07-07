Determined mother sets sights on Shak's law around e-scooters

Celine Fraser-Pinnock poses with her mother Eugenie and Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson as she sets out her plans for Shak's Law

Celine Fraser-Pinnock has set out a plan she wants to see put into law around the sale and use of e-scooters two years after the death of her son Shakur.

Shakur Pinnock was just 20-years-old when he died following a crash on Prestwood Road in Fallings Park between the e-scooter he and his girlfriend Chante Hoosang were riding and a car in Wolverhampton in 2021

He died six days later from severe head trauma and Ms Fraser-Pinnock has worked with local councillors and Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson to create "Shak's Law", a planned legislation around the sale and safe use of e-scooters.

She said: "What I want to see is things like Trading Standards ensuring that consumers are protected and retailers should provide safety guidelines and there should be law enforced into the outlets selling the products, and if it isn't, they should receive a massive fine.

"If you type in e-scooters online, you can buy them from anywhere, even someone next door, which should be prohibited, and when I look around, you are seeing more than one person riding on an e-scooter, such as fathers and kids, whereas it should only be one person.

"There should more road awareness as I have learned since Shak passed that it was not legal to ride on the roads, but there are no police stopping people and it should also be a legal requirement to wear a helmet as, currently, it is only down as recommended on the Government website.

Shakur Pinnock with his mother Celine Fraser-Pinnock, who wants to honour his legacy and help stop other people losing their loved ones through accidents with e-scooters

Ms Fraser-Pinnock said the aim of the law was to ensure that no one had to go through what she and her family had gone through, losing a loved one through an accident.

She said the support from not just the local community, but from across the world had been overwhelming, saying that she had only recently discovered the number of messages of support on Messenger.

She said: "When people see Celine and they see Shakur, it brings people together and if you went to my phone, you should see the amount of messages I have and I discovered thousands of messages in the spam folder.

"So many people have commented and so many people have come to me and praised the work I've been doing and how they won't ride e-scooters, so I am happy with where I am going as I can see it is having an effect on lots of people.

"It puts a face on things and makes it real and personal as it makes you realise that it can happen to anyone.

"I am Shak's voice and I made him, so I know how proud he would be and I am determined to go through this and persevere to get this done and it would be the perfect legacy for him."

Ms Fraser-Pinnock has also been able to get her view across to the Government after meeting with Transport Minister Jesse Normal alongside Jane Stevenson, who praised Ms Fraser-Pinnock for her determination to get things done.

She said: "For Celine to be able to feed into the minister responsible is so important as this is another case of Government lagging behind with regulation and legislation.