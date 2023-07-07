Codsall maestro answers call to create single to mark year anniversary since Dame Deborah James's death

Producer to the stars Haydn, Natalie and Ben at Abbey Road Studios

Singer Natalie Rushdie approached Ben Kennedy to help create the single Tell Me Its Not True in aid of Bowel Babes charity which Dame James founded before her death.

The 40-year-old piano player and conductor was invited to the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London to record the song with an orchestra and the inspirational Dame's friend Miss Rushdie.

He said: "I was honoured to be asked to be part of such an inspirational project, I like everyone else, was really touched by Deborah James inspirational courage before she died.

"I have known Natalie for years and she was very close with Deborah, who asked her to to sing this song at her funeral.

"So I was happy to help when Natalie said they were releasing the song for charity. It started with arranging a band, then a few more musicians and then ended with an entire orchestra."

Dame James captured the nation's hearts when she detailed her battle with bowel cancer through her podcast You, Me and the Big C. She raised more than £11,000,000 for Cancer Research all whilst coming to terms that her life was coming to an end. Prince William visited her home to make her a dame, aged 40-years-old, a few weeks before she passed away.

Tell Me Its Not True is from musical Blood Brothers and Natalie sang the song at Dame Jane's funeral last year.

Ben was amazed when he found out world-renowned producer, Haydn Bendall who made tracks for Kate Bush, Tina Turner, and The Pet Shop Boys, was producing the track.

Ben added: "Haydn is a legend, he was at Abbey Road for decades and has retired now so only does projects he cares about.

"He had so many stories and it was an honour seeing how he worked. We did not have much time to record the single so we all worked hard but the atmosphere was great because the cause was so important."

The single is now available across all platforms. An emotional video showing clips of fun-loving mum Deborah and Natalie singing has been released to accompany the single.

Ben attended Codsall High School and then honed his musicianship as a student at Birmingham Conservatoire before becoming part of the staff.

In recent years Ben became a regular on the concert circuit, nationally and internationally. He toured with Andrew Lloyd Webber's company in China before the pandemic put a stop to live music across the world.

Ben said: "It was a hard time for all musicians but Mr Lloyd Webber really looked after his staff during the lockdowns."

Ben then began attracting interest from Disney whose musicals based on their classic films are incredibly popular across the world.

Ben performed with the orchestra on Beauty and the Beast, including a stint in the West End, but is now preparing for his most prestigious role yet.

He said: "I am Associate Music Director in the new Disney production of Aladdin which is very exciting. I will be playing piano six shows a week and conducting the other two."

His variety of musical disciplines is the reason why Ben believes he has earned his black in the little black book of some of the world's producers and directors.

He said: "Anyone starting out in music should think about being flexible and being able to do several things which people remember when they need someone if a performer has let them down."

Now, Ben is past having to rely on backing up other performers, as an arranger and conductor, producers require a constant high standard of excellency as well as being a creative force.

He said: "I love film scores and would love one day to be approached to create music for an entire film."

Despite being in demand in the West End Ben is staying in his native Codsall.