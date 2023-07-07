Care home resident overjoyed when his wish to visit his beloved Wolves is granted

Keith Love at Molineux

Keith Love, a resident at Willow Rose care home in Willenhall, was taken on the day out after expressing his dream to revisit Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux Stadium on the home’s 'wish tree'.

Keith was given a full tour of the stadium grounds, which included pitch-side access and a look round the changing rooms. Keith was then presented with a branded drinks bottle, a hat, some socks, and some programmes on behalf the team.

Keith, who played football in junior and senior school, was offered a Wolves academy contract when he was younger, but regrettably had to turn down the offer due to family reasons.

Not letting it dim his love for football, Keith continued to hold a season ticket and followed the England football team to Germany, Denmark, Africa, Brazil and Norway to watch them play. When his health prevented him from further travel in 2015, Keith continued to follow the football on TV.

When the AF Blakemore lorry driver wasn’t watching the football, he enjoyed gardening with his wife of 56 years, Gill, with whom he has two daughters.

Shelly-Ann Trotman, the deputy manager at Willow Rose, said: “Seeing our residents smile means the world to all of us and we were so thrilled to be able to give Keith a day he won't forget. We can’t wait to honour more of our residents' wish tree dreams and create more special memories.

“Honouring care residents' bucket list wishes helps to uplift spirits, instil a sense of purpose, and brings joy to their lives. It creates a deep sense of fulfilment whilst helping to create lasting, meaningful memories for all involved."

Keith said: “I would like to thank everyone who made my dream come true. I’m over the moon and very grateful. I truly appreciate the effort put in by the staff at the stadium to go to such lengths for my experience to be so memorable.”