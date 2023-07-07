Artist looking for help with exhibition space

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

A Black Country artist is looking for a new place to put on an exhibition of her work.

Susan Carter is looking for a place to exhibit her work
Susan Carter has produced acrylics to produce landscapes and landmarks of Wolverhampton, including the Civic Hall, Molineux, Grand Theatre and the Art and Media building of Wolverhampton University.

The 57-year-old is currently looking for a place to display her work, having previously put on exhibitions in the Art Gallery and Lighthouse Cinema.

She also said she wanted help with producing a website to display her work.

She said: "I'm currently looking for another venue to exhibit art work and also recommendations for someone to help me create a website to promote the work.

"These are paintings of urban landscapes of Wolverhampton depicting where I was born and have lived all my life .

"Portraying as a lively place to live and work through the use of colour using acrylic paint with influences from colour-field to hard-edged.

"I'm currently looking for another venue to exhibit art work have emailed other places including Wolverhampton art gallery Walsall art gallery."

To find out more and to get in contact with Susan, email s_h_c@hotmail.co.uk

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

