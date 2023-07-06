Chance for children to get snooker loopy over summer holidays

Brothers Hassan and Hussain Ali, and sister Sara Shah will all be taking part in the snooker summer school

World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) coach Bobby Singh has set up a Kids Summer Camp between July 25 and August 31 at the Golden Cue Snooker Club in Bilston.

The summer camp will run every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 4pm and 5.45pm and is open to children aged between eight and 14-years-old, with full coaching and a range of games involved, as well as the chance to play in a full tournament at the end.

Mr Singh said he had wanted to set up the camp for a long time due to the number of events in the country increasing for under 16s and also to help give youngsters in Bilston more activities.

He said: "Bilston is an area we've looked at for these camps as it's been a real hotbed for snooker in the West Midlands, so it was always something I had wanted to get off the ground for a while now.

"What will appeal to the youngsters taking part is that snooker is not a sport where you are waiting 90s for a goal in football or two days for something in cricket, it's a lot more instantaneous and anyone can pick up a cue and play, so it's very inclusive."

Mr Singh said that the camps would help the participants learn about functional mathematics, from the scoring system to working out how to win a frame of snooker from a certain position, as well as the physics element of the game.

He said: "Something that few people understand, but which is inherently important, is there is a lot of physics, such as how you strike the ball, the pace and force and the different angles as well, so it had a real place in education.

"Snooker is also one of those sports which you can instantly have some fun through just striking the ball, then the fun increases as you start marking breaks and everyone from experts to beginners can play and learn.

"We'll get them into the habit of playing on a larger table, the correct technique, then set some new challenges and get them into understanding how the balls move around the table and just have some fun."