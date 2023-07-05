Police appeal to find missing 19-year-old with links to Wolverhampton

Joshua, who is 5ft 9ins tall and has blond hair, was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and Nike trainers.
He is said to have links to Wolverhampton and Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said officers are concerned for Joshua's safety.
People who have information about his whereabouts have been asked to call 999 quoting PID378948.
#MISSING | We’re searching for 19-year-old Joshua - have you seen him?— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) July 5, 2023
Joshua has links to #Wolverhampton and #Birmingham.
He’s 5ft 9ins tall and has blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and Nike trainers. pic.twitter.com/7dx8fgw6d2