Police appeal to find missing 19-year-old with links to Wolverhampton

Police have appealed to the public for help in finding a 19-year-old man with links to Wolverhampton who has been reported missing.

West Midlands Police has issued an appeal to the public to help in finding Joshua
Joshua, who is 5ft 9ins tall and has blond hair, was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and Nike trainers.

He is said to have links to Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers are concerned for Joshua's safety.

People who have information about his whereabouts have been asked to call 999 quoting PID378948.

