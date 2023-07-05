Motorcyclist killed in Wolverhampton crash named locally as floral tributes and emotional messages left at scene

Floral tributes have been left on Ettingshall Road, Wolverhampton

Mourners have left dozens of bouquets of flowers, balloons and other tributes in Ettingshall Road following his death on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Ettingshall Road at the junction with Coningsby Drive in Wolverhampton just before 11.30pm, where they found the badly injured rider.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save Mr Hollihead, who was in his 30s, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Floral tributes have been left on Ettingshall Road, Wolverhampton

The driver of the Renault car who was also involved in the collision remained at the scene and is helping officers with their investigation.

One message, attached to a bunch of flowers left at the scene, reads: "Rest in peace bro.

"Only seen you a few times but what a legend. Top lad like, you shouldn't have gone like that."

Another message on a white card said: "Thank you for always being there. You will be very missed."

A message on one of the balloons reads 'For the best dad'.

Another message on a container said: "RIP Andy! Fly high! Love always."

Floral tributes have been left on Ettingshall Road, Wolverhampton

Many people have taken to social media to express their sadness following the incident.

Clair Vanes wrote on Facebook: "Wow, I cant comprehend the news this weekend. Absolutely heartbreaking.

"My head has been so cloudy. It definitely puts life into perspective and a reminder to live everyday to the full. You literally don’t know when it’s your turn. Time is so precious."

Craig Challenor wrote: "Honestly life is so precious seeing so many people devestated tonight makes it all hit home.

"RIP Andy Hollihead top lad, our thoughts go out to your family xx"

Floral tributes have been left on Ettingshall Road, Wolverhampton

Tom Ratcliffe said: "R.i.p Andy Hollihead a complete 1 off with a heart of gold you will be massively missed. Thoughts are going out to your family."

Arran Morton also wrote: "Terrible news just waking up to one ov me best mates at school Andy Hollihead rip brother plenty good memories god bless brother."

Following the tragic incident, a West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Road safety is a key issue for WMP; we know that by working together with local communities and partners we can make significant progress in creating safer roads.

Floral tributes have been left on Ettingshall Road, Wolverhampton

Floral tributes have been left on Ettingshall Road, Wolverhampton

"We are actively patrolling key areas to enforce speed limits and protect our communities from the dangers of excessive speed and other road harm issues.

"As the summer season approaches, we are intensifying our efforts and conducting more operations across the region."