Councillor pleased to see much-needed roadworks completed

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

The timely completion of roadworks on a major Wolverhampton road has been praised by a local councillor who campaigned for immediate repair work.

Councillor Paul Singh helped to ensure the whole of the A449 Stourbridge Road was resurfaced due to many potholes
Councillor Paul Singh helped to ensure the whole of the A449 Stourbridge Road was resurfaced due to many potholes

Councillor Paul Singh, who represents the Penn ward, has expressed his delight that the much-needed repairs to the A449 Stourbridge Road have been completed on time.

The extensive disrepair of the arterial road into Wolverhampton had been a growing health and safety concern for residents, affecting numerous commuters within the Penn ward community.

The Stourbridge Road serves as a primary carriageway but the deteriorated condition of the key route had impeded daily commutes and posed serious hazards to the safety and wellbeing of those utilising it.

Work began in September 2022 to resurface and restructue the road between the Warstones Road roundabout and the junction with Wodenhouse Lane up to the border with Dudley, and has recently been completed alongside works down towards Himley Hall.

Recognising the urgency of the matter, Councillor Singh actively advocated for immediate action to address this longstanding issue.

He said, "I am really pleased that the repairs to the Stourbridge Road have been carried out on time.

"The disrepair of this crucial road has been a significant concern for the residents of Penn ward, impacting their safety and daily lives."

"This achievement not only addresses the health and safety concerns of our residents but also ensures a smoother and safer journey for everyone who relies on this route.

"I would like to sincerely thank all the individuals and organisations involved in this project for their hard work and commitment, and the South Staffordshire Council for sticking to the time frame they provided."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Dudley
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Politics
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News