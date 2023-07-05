Councillor pleased to see much-needed roadworks completed

Councillor Paul Singh helped to ensure the whole of the A449 Stourbridge Road was resurfaced due to many potholes

Councillor Paul Singh, who represents the Penn ward, has expressed his delight that the much-needed repairs to the A449 Stourbridge Road have been completed on time.

The extensive disrepair of the arterial road into Wolverhampton had been a growing health and safety concern for residents, affecting numerous commuters within the Penn ward community.

The Stourbridge Road serves as a primary carriageway but the deteriorated condition of the key route had impeded daily commutes and posed serious hazards to the safety and wellbeing of those utilising it.

Work began in September 2022 to resurface and restructue the road between the Warstones Road roundabout and the junction with Wodenhouse Lane up to the border with Dudley, and has recently been completed alongside works down towards Himley Hall.

Recognising the urgency of the matter, Councillor Singh actively advocated for immediate action to address this longstanding issue.

He said, "I am really pleased that the repairs to the Stourbridge Road have been carried out on time.

"The disrepair of this crucial road has been a significant concern for the residents of Penn ward, impacting their safety and daily lives."

"This achievement not only addresses the health and safety concerns of our residents but also ensures a smoother and safer journey for everyone who relies on this route.