Workers called in to clear Wolverhampton tree which split in three

The tree which came down

The area around Walton Crescent, running adjacent with Birmingham New Road in Lanesfield was closed off in both directions following the collapse of the tree on Monday.

The tree, near Arden Manor Care Home, had split at the root which caused it to break and fall in three directions.

One part fell into the row of trees running along the front of the care home’s fence area, which has a large row of trees, while a second part fell into the trees dividing the home from the Elliott Court block of flats.

The third part fell through the row and took out a piece of guttering on Elliott Court before falling on to the lawn outside the house, with bits of twigs and other debris left scattered on the grounds, and the affected guttering was left hanging.

Wolverhampton Homes workers were seen outside Elliott Court, checking the tree and directing people away from the area, apart from residents of the court.