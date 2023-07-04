Wolverhampton school condemns attack on Sikh student but say it was not racially motivated

Colton Hills Community School, Goldthorn Park, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Videos circulated social media appearing to show one of a Sikh boy being pushed, grabbed, kicked and grabbed by another boy.

Stephen Blower, acting headteacher at Colton Hills Community School in Goldthorn Park, Wolverhampton, condemned the incident that took place on Friday.

However, the school has said there was no evidence of bullying or any racial motivation, describing it as a standalone incident.

A statement from the school said: "We are publishing this statement to respond to an incident which took place on Friday and has been shared on social media, to assure all in our community that it has been dealt with seriously.

"An incident was reported to us by a parent of a Sikh boy in our school, after school on Friday. It was reported that he had been followed and then assaulted by a student out in the community.

"He and his family was met by our Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL), who spoke to the family, made sure that the boy was well, and advised on contact with the police. She has again been in touch today, and the boy has been in school, safe and well.

"The incident was reported to senior staff (Deputy Head and Head) and immediate action was taken against the student who was the instigator in the incident. The nature of this will remain confidential, but the school has taken the strongest action as it would in any incident of this nature.

"We were later made aware of posts circulating on social media regarding the incident – action had already been taken swiftly by the school.

"There are some points that need more clarity. The incident did not happen on school grounds, as can clearly be seen in all three of the video clips. Nevertheless, we take all poor behaviour seriously wherever it happens, so investigated in full whilst supporting the victim of this situation.

"Therefore, we had an incident that was isolated and was dealt with by the school. There was no evidence of bullying, as this was a standalone incident and not part of an ongoing issue. This was confirmed by the Sikh boy involved. Finally, there was no evidence of anything racially motivated in the incident, which would have been taken incredibly seriously and which has no place in our school.