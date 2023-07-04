Dog owner thankful for charity after chocolate misadventure

Shaun Brookes has thanked PDSA for saving Teddy after he ate a chocolate egg.

Shih-Tzu Teddy received lifesaving treatment from Wolverhampton PDSA Pet Hospital after eating a leftover Malteser Easter egg, which his owner Shaun Brookes thought was hidden away out of reach.

He said: “My lads had some of the egg and then put it up on a shelf out of reach, but, obviously, Teddy managed to get to it.

“I noticed he’d finished it off, including the chocolate inside too, so rang my local PDSA.

"They told me to bring him in straight away.”

PDSA Vet Laura Hodgkiss said: “When a pet comes in after eating chocolate, we have to work quickly as chocolate can be extremely toxic.

"We couldn’t be sure of how much chocolate Teddy had eaten, so it was safer to start treatment straight away.

“The team examined Teddy and gave him an injection to make him sick, so he brought up lots of chocolate, removing a lot of the toxins from his body.

“He was put on a drip, and given medication to help absorb any remaining toxins.

"Thankfully he recovered well and wasn’t showing any signs of chocolate toxicity so he was able to go home the later that day.”

Teddy has made a full recovery at home since being discharged.

Mr Brookes, who lives in Bloxwich with his partner, Gail, and three children, Lewis, Ellis and Shelby, said: “I’m not sure what we would have done without PDSA to be honest.

“I have lymphoedema so I can’t work and can’t really leave the house without help.

“My partner Gail works part time cleaning at a school, and I receive benefits, but with the cost of living crisis, every day is a struggle.

“We’ve cut back on almost everything, including gas, electric and food, so it’s difficult.