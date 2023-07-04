College ready to celebrate achievements of students

The celebrations will be held at the Rose Garden banqueting hall in Parkfields in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street Map

The Wolverhampton College celebrations will take place at Rose Garden banqueting hall, in Parkfields in Wolverhampton and get underway on Wednesday, July 5 with the college's annual Apprenticeship Awards.

The event, which is sponsored by Budweiser Brewing Group UK & I, will see more than 400 guests gather for the presentation of Apprentice of the Year awards in 12 industry categories and the announcement of the overall Apprentice of the Year for 2023.

On Thursday, July 6, the success of students who have completed full-time courses will be recognised at two celebration ceremonies, sponsored by Greenhous, with those attending presented with certificates by college deputy principal Louise Fall, and Student of the Year awards given to those who have excelled in individual subject areas.

Finally, those who have completed Access to Higher Education courses will join students who have undertaken university-level higher education programmes, and who will be donning academic caps and gowns, for an evening graduation ceremony and receive framed certificates of achievement to mark the completion of their qualification.

Ms Fall said: “Our students work extremely hard throughout the year to meet the challenging demands of their courses, often combining studying with jobs or other commitments.

"The events are an opportunity to recognise their dedication and commitment to learning, celebrate their achievements with family, friends and tutors, and wish them the very best of luck as they take the next steps to their future career."