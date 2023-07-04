Books of condolence open for Wolverhampton Council leader as further tributes flood in

Councillor Ian Brookfield

Councillor Ian Brookfield, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, died on Sunday surrounded by his loved ones.

Councillor Brookfield, 57, who was councillor for the Bushbury South and Low Hill Ward, was first elected in 1995.

He became leader of the council in 2019 and served as mayor of Wolverhampton for the municipal year 2015-16, raising over £17,000 for his chosen charities.

A physical book of condolence is now available at the Civic Centre for people to leave their tributes.

Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre prepares to sign the book of condolence to remember Councillor Ian Brookfield who died on Sunday. With him are, left to right, chief executive of the council, Tim Johnson, deputy leader of the council Councillor Stephen Simkins, and conservative councillor for Tettenhall Regis Udey Singh

Meanwhile, people can also leave tributes via an online book of condolence at wolverhampton.gov.uk/bookofcondolence.

Both books of condolence opened on Tuesday, with the Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre among the first to leave tributes.

He said: "I was very saddened to hear of the death of Councillor Brookfield.

"He was a proud and committed leader of our city, dedicated to the citizens of Wolverhampton, and the heartfelt tributes we have seen from people across the political spectrum is testament to this.

"As we mourn, we have opened books of condolence at the Civic Centre and online so that residents can pay their own respects to Councillor Brookfield."

The city flag and the union flag will be flying at half-mast outside the Civic Centre until Councillor Brookfield’s funeral, details of which will be announced in due course.

It comes as further tributes have continued to pour in from across the region.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "It was with incredible sadness that we all learnt that Wolverhampton had lost its leader, Councillor Ian Brookfield.

"Ian was unquestionably one of the good guys.

"We travelled together to India, the Molineux, and to the most testing parts of Covid's impact on the West Midlands economy – with him never once letting our political differences get in the way of doing the right thing.

"That's because Ian was a born collaborator and natural pragmatist whose only thought was to always get the best for his citizens and his city. "He was someone never afraid to work across the political divide to deliver the greatest benefit, and as a result everyone wanted to work with Ian.

"But never, ever would you mistake his collaboration for political naivety. Ian was as tough and as disarmingly shrewd as they come.

"On more than one occasion I saw him ask the 'checkmate' question to ministers – but always in his charming, self-deprecating Scouse way.

"He was indeed a wise head around the Combined Authority board table, a modest leader and a brave colleague.

"His passing is a family's grief, Wolverhampton's loss and the region's setback. Our renewed effort at shared endeavour must be his legacy.

"Ian, thank you for your dedication, your friendship - and of course the occasional bear hug."

Leader of South Staffordshire Council, Councillor Roger Lees, added: “We are incredibly sorry to hear of the death of our colleague Councillor Ian Brookfield.

“Councillor Brookfield was a well-respected leader and politician, who served the people of Wolverhampton with commitment and diligence.

“Wolverhampton Council is a valued partner and neighbour of South Staffordshire Council and we have had the pleasure of working with Councillor Brookfield and the authority on a number of initiatives, including the i54 and the West Midlands Interchange.