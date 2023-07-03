Appeal to find group of people after man 'repeatedly punched' in Wolverhampton assault

Police have appealed to the public to help in identifying this group of people

A man in his 30s was said to have been repeatedly punched at around 4am on April 29 in Broad Street.

Police have already spoken to two people in connection to the incident following an earlier appeal, but has since eliminated them from enquiries.

Investigators have now identified two further men who they wish to speak to – pictured in images one and two – along with others pictured in images three, four and five.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "The victim is thankfully expected to fully recover from the injuries to his head - but we will not accept violence like this in our city.

"If you know who any of the people in the images are please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting investigation 20/387292/23.

"If you'd prefer to not give your details, you can pass on information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."