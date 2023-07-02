Motorcyclist killed in collision with car at Wolverhampton junction

The rider died after the crash late on Friday night

Emergency services were called to Ettingshall Road at the junction with Coningsby Drive just before 11.30pm on Friday where they found the badly injured rider.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done to same the man, who was in his 30s, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Renault car who was also involved in the collision remained at the scene and is helping officers with their investigation.

Anyone with information or dascham footage is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat or via 101, quoting log 5634 of 30 June.

In a statement, a force spokesman said: "Road safety is a key issue for WMP; we know that by working together with local communities and partners we can make significant progress in creating safer roads.

"We are actively patrolling key areas to enforce speed limits and protect our communities from the dangers of excessive speed and other road harm issues.