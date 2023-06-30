Wolverhampton has a brand new wolf in its midst

A wolf's welcome to the orchard

The giant wolf's head created by chainsaw artist Robot Cossey has been unveiled in Aldersley.

The Canal and Rivers Trust commissioned the wooden sculpture for the entrance of its new orchard.

Robot, from Penkridge, is delighted with the finished result.

He said: "The wolf looks great and will be wonderful welcome to people entering the new orchard.

"When we were installing him we had lots of local residents pass by and say how pleased they were to have a new piece of art.

"As well as the wolf's head the sculpture needed to include signage to welcome people to the orchard. This might the first of several along the canal if it is a success."

The sculpture was paid for by the Green Recovery Challenge Fund to help improve the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal.

Boaters and residents will be able to pick the apples from the orchard

Robot said: "What is great about this sculpture is that it will require no maintenance as it will become part of the habitat, if bugs and fungi make their home inside it then so be it."

Robot is fast becoming an expert in creating animal sculptures with his three giant wolves adorning the A449.

He said: "My next project is carving several animals in West Smethwick Park, rabbits and other animals which use the park, so this time there won't be a wolf."