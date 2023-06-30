A computer generated image aerial view of Interchange 8 neighbouring i9, i10 and the city centre transport hub

It comes as Wetherspoon has reignited £15 million plans to transform The Moon Under Water, in Lichfield Street, with a hotel and 'heritage centre', creating around 70 new jobs.

It has been seen as a major boost to the council’s plan to transform the city centre by making it a ‘destination’.

But council chiefs say there are further plans in the pipeline which will bring in even more visitors.

A new 153-bed hotel is also planned on the doorstep of Wolverhampton Railway Station, while there are also plans for a £6m box park leisure venue.

And the reopening of the old Civic Halls has allowed for opportunities to further boost the night-time economy.

Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for 'visitor city', Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, said: “Bringing even more visitors to our city is a big priority for the council and we are keen to make this happen by helping build our wider city offer.

"One of the key investment and development opportunities included in the Wolverhampton Investment Prospectus is a potential new high-quality hotel in the city centre.

“The proposal is for a for the northern part of the Interchange 8 Broad Street site to include the delivery of a 153-bed hotel to satisfy strong underlying demand driven by Wolverhampton’s diverse cultural, tourism and business offer and events programme.

“To boost the night-time economy, we have started a series of Friday Lates events at Wolverhampton Art Gallery, providing evening access to the Glaze eatery."

He said it provided the opportunity for people interested in culture to see the venue in a different way before heading to a show at the Grand Theatre or a gig at The Halls Wolverhampton.

"It is somewhere different to start your night before moving on to your final venue," he said.

“Further improvement works to come in the west of the city centre include the development of a new £6m box space – set to open just off Victoria Street in 2024 – that will provide a modern street food, beverage and entertainment venue.

“These type of box spaces, using shipping container-style cabins, are hugely popular in other areas of the country and will be a superb addition complementing Wolverhampton’s existing leisure, events and evening economy.