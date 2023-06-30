Intruders damage new play area being installed at Wolverhampton park

Bags of sand emptied around the play area

Wolverhampton Council has issued a warning following the discovery at East Park.

While the damage was limited and is not expected to cause any delays to the development of the play area, residents are being alerted to the fact that it is a construction site and is fenced off for people’s safety.

The site was broken into on Thursday night and freshly laid wet pour rubber surfacing was damaged while still setting, with bags of sand also emptied around the play area.

Damage to freshly laid wet pour rubber surfacing

The council is now working with contractors Wicksteed to repair the damage and strengthen security at the site.

The £630,000 play area is currently being developed at East Park following consultation with residents about the best ways to enhance the facilities in the park for young people, families, and residents

When completed, the play area will include a toddler zone with cradle swings and a trampoline, a junior zone with climbing walls and multi-play unit and a teenage area with pendulum swing and giant slides.

Other attractions include roundabouts, seesaws, wetpour tunnels, firefighters pole, rockers, springers and bucket and rope swings.

The new look for East Park showing the layout of the new play area

The play area has also been designed to be inclusive with ramped access for wheelchair users, hand grips and tactile play panels.

Swings and spinning areas have been designed to allow children of all abilities and confidence levels to play alongside their friends.

The site is due to open in the summer.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “While this was a thoughtless act by the culprits, we are relieved to say that minimal damage has been caused.

“However, I would remind people that this is a construction site and while the development of this amazing play area is in progress there could be dangers to anyone making their way onto it.

“Thanks to our contractors, the damage will be repaired, and we do not expect it to affect delivery of East Park’s spectacular new play area.