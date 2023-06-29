Wolves fans left 'disappointed and frustrated' after South Korea pre-season tour called off

Carl Taylor has travelled across the world with Wolves, being one of 48 supporters at the 2019/20 Europa League game against FC Pyunik

The club had been due to face Roma and Celtic on their first ever trip to the country at the end of July but have withdrawn, just weeks before they were due to depart, claiming numerous “financial and logistical obligations” have not been met by the tour’s promoters Stadium X/USG.

The news of the cancellation has left supporters who have booked flights and hotels to follow the club to the Far East weighing up their options for what to do next.

For those people who have paid out thousands of pounds to travel to South Korea, the news of the cancellation has been disappointing and frustrating, with some questioning the timing of the announcement of the tour by the club.

Among those who had paid out for the trip was Carl Taylor, who has followed the club across the globe on tours and was one of 48 supporters who travelled to Armenia in the Europa League.

The 54-year-old from Erdington said he had first heard about the cancellation when his phone went crazy at work and said he started to get a sinking feeling.

He said: "I first heard about it at 9am this morning when my phone went crazy whilst at work, although looking back to last week when Roma pulled out, I suppose I should have realised then.

"My reaction is one of disappointment, as I've always fancied going to South Korea, due to having travelled a bit in the east, this was my excuse, so I'm disappointed and frustrated, but it's out of both mine and the clubs hands.

"Whether I go or not now is a decision to be made later, but its certainly an option still, although if we play in European friendly, I would like to be there and it's what I do.

"It wouldn't stop me going on Wolves tours in the future because, as I said, it's what I do, having been a veteran of Dublin, Cork, Clairefontaine, Switzerland, Gibraltar, Benidorm and Portugal, as well as Armenia."

Another supporter counting the cost was Ross Cockburn from Albrighton, who said he had paid more than £3,500 to sort out flights and hotels for himself and his wife and was looking at his options.

He said: "I found out this morning when my son texted me to say it had been cancelled, and I hadn't seen the news about Roma cancelling which, if I had, would have made me more nervous, but up until this moment, flights and hotels were booked and we were looking forward to going over.

"Depending on what happens with any compensation offer, we might still go over as I've always wanted to go to Seoul and it was on the bucket list, plus our daughter lives in Hong Kong, so we could have caught up with her.

"The thing that sticks in my mind is that the club had said on Twitter that they'd been in negotiations for the last two months and only announced the tour on May 11, less than two months ago, so there must have been some uncertainty there.

"I don't know the ins and outs of organising a pre-season football tour in a different country, but you would think there would be some sort of duty of care to the supporters to say 'this is what we've got planned and don't book until we have full confirmation.